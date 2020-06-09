LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas Strong Summer Academies kicked off summer camp for valley kids on June 8.
Starting at 6:30am Monday through Friday, kids will be walking through the doors at community centers across the valley hosting summer services.
Medical screening will take place for kids entering the building and sanitation stations have been scattered across each community center.
Nicole Koerwitz is the Center Coordinator at Veterans Memorial Community Center, she told FOX5 this experience is educational, mixed with fun.
“Kids will not only get an education component to keep them engaged but we're also doing educational STEM, arts and crafts, sports, recreational we want to make sure we are working on the social emotional learning of our youth”, Koerwitz said.
Price is $75 per week with financial aid options for those who qualify. Age groups vary between 6-13-years-old and must have completed kindergarten to attend Vegas Strong Summer Academies.
WHEN
June 8th- August 7th, 2020
TIME
Monday - Friday
6:30am-6:00pm
WHERE TO GO
Doolittle Community Center
1950 N. J St.
East Las Vegas Community Center
250 N. Eastern Ave.
Mirabelli Community Center
6200 Hargrove Ave.
Stupak Community Center
251 W. Boston Ave.
Veterans Memorial Community Center
101 N. Pavilion Center Drive
