LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center announced several coping tips and mechanisms Route 91 survivors can use during the holidays.
The center also encouraged survivors, as well as general trauma survivors, to reach out for emotional and mental health support.
Mental health professionals said reminders of the 1 October shooting can affect others at different times and in unexpected ways. Hearing a particular song, watching news stories about violent events or seeing and hearing fireworks can be triggers.
Some of the general coping tips shared by the center include:
- Be aware that some days will be more difficult than others. Be patient, kind and gentle with yourself.
- Participate in rituals that may provide comfort, like sharing a meal or attending a spiritual service.
- Plan activities with friends and family.
- Reach out to family and friends and invite or accept invitations to participate in rituals, social events or just to be in the company of others.
- Talk about loss with someone who will listen and understand. Most people have a need to talk about their losses.
- Do things that might help you with overwhelming emotions, such as taking a walk or exercising.
- Do what you would like to do rather than what you think you should do.
- Know that it is natural to feel sad and/or angry. Be aware they are likely connected to your losses and may not be aimed at anyone in particular.
- Faith can be a source of strength and comfort, so reach out to a faith advisor for support and consolation.
- Accept kindness and help from others. Be gracious and allow others the opportunity to share their kindness and caring.
- Help others. Helping can be as simple as going through your closet to find gently used clothing that might be of use to someone else.
"For those who lost family, friends, or colleagues from the shooting, facing the holidays, anniversaries and other special events without our loved one is very painful," Terri Keener, a licensed clinical social worker and Behavioral Health Coordinator at the Resiliency Center, said. "For those who survived the shooting with or without physical injury, the holidays also can present emotional challenges because you may not feel celebratory or you may feel stress or anxiety doing things that normally wouldn’t bother you such as traveling or being out and about in crowds."
