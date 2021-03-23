LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two mass shootings in the U.S. in one week can bring up traumatic memories in Las Vegas for survivors of the 1 October shooting in 2017.
FOX5 talked to the director, Tennille Pereira, at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center who said the pandemic has made it more difficult for everyone to reach out for help.
"Levels of stress and anxiety go up every time we see one of these events happen through the country, and in the past year, we've all been through a lot," Pereira said. "It's really important to not go through this alone and to reach out and connect with those that care about them. That might have to be virtual right now, but that's okay."
The Resiliency Center said there are virtual support group meetings for anyone impacted by 1 October, along with other counseling services.
