LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -– The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center in Las Vegas offered its support to 1 October survivors this week. It decided to push its services after two Parkland shooting survivors killed themselves. In the same week, a father of a six-year-old girl killed in the Sandy Hook shooting took his own life.
“Anyone going through that type of experience would be expected to have a reaction and to need some support and help getting through it,” said Terri Keener, a behavior health coordinator with Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “People who have the most difficulty dealing with a traumatic event like that might have some preexisting concerns or a depressive illness, or they might develop a depressive illness.”
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center provides counseling and other programs to 1 October survivors.
“There’s ups and downs. I do go to therapy. It used to be every week. Now it’s twice a month,” said survivor Cody Jones.
Jones attended the Route 91 concert with her mom.
“Try to reach out for help, some way some form. Come down to the Resiliency Center or just take a random walk. Find someone, go to a park. Talk about your life. Because sometimes getting it out there in the lift the burden from your shoulders,” said Jones.
For more information on resources available for 1 October survivors, visit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.
The National Suicide Prevention line is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
