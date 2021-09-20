LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will expand its hours in an effort to provide more support to the community dealing with 1 October.
Extended hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Anyone affected by the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting is encouraged to reach out to the center by phone or email.
The center is currently closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the expanded hours, multiple community events will be held in remembrance of victims and survivors of 1 October.
This year, there will be a new paper lantern project, as well as the annual sunrise remembrance ceremony and the reading of the names. The paper lantern project is a virtual event that will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The deadline to register to receive a free lantern kit is Sept. 25.
The annual sunrise remembrance ceremony will take place at 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater. The rotunda will also remain open after the ceremony until noon that day.
At 10:05 p.m. on October 1, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the victims’ names from the Community Healing Garden.
A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance of each person lost. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are encouraged for in-person events
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center can be reached by phone, email or on its website at 702-455-2433 (AIDE), vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov or VegasStrongRC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.