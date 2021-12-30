LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of New Year's, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is offering tips for anyone touched by 1 October to ease any anxiety that can come from hearing fireworks and other seasonal triggers.
Mental health professionals offer these suggestions for dealing with holidays after enduring trauma from a disaster or tragic incident:
The center will be closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and will reopen on Jan. 3. They will be hosting a virtual "New Year = New Beginnings" workshop on Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.