LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is reminding survivors financial aid is available, especially during the holidays, which can be a difficult time.
"Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season that can be a delicate time for survivors and families of victims from 1 October. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is reminding the community of the resources it offers such as mental and emotional support and emergency financial assistance," said a statement from the center.
Survivors can qualify for assistance for a financial emergency up to $500, twice in any 12 consecutive month period, up to four times in their lifetime. More details about the emergency financial assistance program are available at vegasstrongrc.org/financial-assistance.
Since launching the emergency fund in 2019, the Resiliency Center has provided financial assistance to 94 survivor applicants, paying out $46,833. The queue of approved first-time applicants is currently empty. The vast majority of the money that goes into this fund is generated from proceeds of the Vegas Strong specialty license plates available for purchase.
Donations can be made at vegasstrongrc.org/donations/.
