LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is having the fourth annual quilt raffle for 1 October survivors, bereaved relatives, and first responders.
The center said all quilts are handmade and donated by members of the community.
Those who are interesting in entering the raffle for a chance to win a quilt can do so through this link.
Raffle ticket registration runs through Oct. 31, and winners will be notified by Nov. 5.
"Each year, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has hundreds of people enter the raffle who were impacted by 1 October. These quilts have been provided to survivors, relatives, and first responders, not only in our community, but all around the world. There were well over 20,000 people at the venue on 1 October, many of whom were tourists visiting Las Vegas," said the center's website.
If you're a quilter interested in creating a quilt for this project, you can contact the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center by phone at 702-455-2433 and ask to speak with Lorea Arostegui. You can also email VegasStrongResiliencyCenter@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
More information is available at vegasstrongrc.org/quilt.
