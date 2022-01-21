LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is expanding its services with a new program specifically for first responders dealing with trauma.
The new program is called "Responder Wellness." It's open for all first responders, including police officers, dispatchers, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, coroners, medical examiners and those working for the Southern Nevada Health District.
The program aims to help them deal with issues like secondary trauma, compassion fatigue and stress, as well as substance abuse and recovery.
Tennille Pereira, the director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, said first responders may be less likely to ask for help since they are often the ones helping others in traumatic situations, but many deal with trauma themselves every day.
"Trauma compounds and they are witnessing trauma day after day," Pereira said. "Then you throw something in there like 1 October, which was extremely traumatic for the entire community, it's a very thick layer of trauma. If that trauma isn't addressed, it will come out in different ways in their life."
There are multiple events planned for this month, including Trauma Recovery Yoga Saturday morning.
For more information about the program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.