LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In time for the second anniversary of the 1 October shooting, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will make "Vegas Strong" license plates available for purchase.
The plates will benefit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, an organization created to provide resources to survivors of the Route 91 shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. With purchase, $25 from the initial issue and $20 from renewals will go to the resiliency center.
License plates will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The plate costs $62 for standard numbering, $97 for personalized plates in addition to all other registration fees. The annual renewal will cost $30 for standard plates and $50 for personalized versions. Nevada DMV will charge $6 for swapping plates on an existing registration.
The plate features a black and gold heart logo with the words "Vegas Strong." "Forever Strong" is written at the bottom of the plate.
“Drivers with this license plate send a clear message that they are strong, compassionate and unwavering in their memory of the lives lost,” Vegas Strong Resiliency Director Tennille Pereira said in a statement. “I commend Governor Sisolak, Clark County and Nevada legislators who made this specialty plate a reality this past legislative session. Not only does this license plate enable Nevadans across the state to memorialize victims, but it will also provide valuable funds for continuing healing work for those impacted by the tragic events.”
Assembly Bill 333 created the license plates during the 2018 Legislative Session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.