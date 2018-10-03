LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jimmy Kimmel is planning on adding more to the Las Vegas comedy landscape with a new club at the Linq Promenade next spring.
The 8,000 square-foot Comedy Club was announced on Wednesday by Caesars Entertainment.
“Building a club like this in my hometown is a dream come true” said Kimmel, who grew up in Las Vegas and went to Clark High School.
“I’ve done extensive research, consulting with veteran comics to create the ideal venue for comedians and comedy lovers. My aim is to capture the spirit of classic Vegas with late night shows, surprise guests, live music, memorabilia from my career and food that will rival the finest restaurants in town"
The talent will be curated by Kimmel and his team, a press release stated. The expandable showroom will seat up to 300 guests nightly.
In the release, Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment, praised Kimmel's long-time devotion to his home town.
The club is planned to be locate across from Brooklyn Bowl in the promenade.
