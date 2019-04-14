LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The medical community is teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to honor the valley’s unsung heroes.
“Paramedics, EMTs, police officers, firefighters – anyone who in their daily routine business are important and uplift the level of care of the community, but they may not be recognized,” past president of the Clark County Medical Society, Dr. George Alexander explained who can be nominated.
The Clark County Medical Society said they want to recognize local first responders, nurses and medical non-profits.
And they want the community to choose the nominees. This year’s Clark County Medical Society Winged Heart Awards will be presented by the Golden Knights Foundation.
Dr. Alexander said 1 October highlighted how well our first responders reacted. But he said their actions should be honored every day.
“We appreciate what they do, they do it as part of their passion,” he said. “They’re very, very good at it. They’re not doing it for recognition. But we as a community and the CCMS wants to let them know we appreciate the fact that they move so expeditiously and with high integrity.”
The last day to submit a nomination is April 27. Award recipients will announced at the CCMS 65th annual Presidential Installation Dinner and Awards Ceremony on June 1 at the Bellagio.
To nominate someone, visit: https://www.clarkcountymedical.org/wingedheartawards
