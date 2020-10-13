LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the Elon Musk tunneling company's underground transportation system will soon be expanded.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill said during a regular board meeting on Tuesday that the Boring Company submitted its special use permit application to the City of Las Vegas and intends to file a land use application in Clark County shortly, the first steps in the process to construct the Vegas Loop transportation system.
Proposed as a transportation solution to reduce congestion in the Strip Corridor, the Vegas Loop will consist of underground tunnels connecting downtown Las Vegas, the Strip corridor and reaching as far south as the Allegiant Stadium, pending approval on Thursday by the Clark County Stadium Authority. According to the LVCVA, passengers will be whisked through tunnels in all-electric Tesla vehicles.
“The Vegas Loop will be a game changer for our visitors seeking to quickly access world-class attractions and resorts throughout the destination in a fun and convenient way,” Hill said.
The first commercial underground tunneling endeavor for the company began with the construction of the $52 million Convention Center Loop connecting the Las Vegas Convention Center to its $980 million West Hall expansion. Scheduled for completion this January, the Convention Center Loop will supposedly transport convention attendees across the 200-acre campus in under two minutes in Tesla vehicles.
