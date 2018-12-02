LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the Golden Knights battle it out on the ice, one of the team’s Junior players in fighting his biggest opponent: leukemia.
Colin Magdon, 7, has only been back to City National Arena a couple times since starting treatment.
Saturday was the first time Colin got to see some of his teammates. Their families wrote notes and brought gifts for him.
Colin loves food, "Captain Underpants" and the color green. No wait… “What color?,” his dad asked. “Blue,” Colin replied. “Okay, so his favorite color is Blue. That changes sometimes.”
But above all that he loves hockey.
“His dream is ultimately to play in the NHL,” Keith said.
Keith said Colin started skating when he was four, earning a spot on the Junior Golden Knights travel team.
“I think he likes the camaraderie, the friendships that he makes, the bonding,” Keith said.
But about a month ago, “after he’d skate, he’d complain about these pains that started in his chest,” his dad said.
The pain moved to his armpits, then his lower back.
“He skated 12 hours earlier,” Keith said. “He played in goal. He was amazing. Then in the middle of the night he wakes up, and he can’t even stand up. I’m carrying him to the bathroom.”
A series of tests would tell doctors the answer.
“For me, it was instant heartbreak,” Keith said.
At the age of 7, Colin was diagnosed with leukemia. He’s already gone through three rounds of chemotherapy. The treatment leaves him in less pain, but more tired.
“I think it’s hard for him to see other kids skate when this is all he’s known for three years,” Keith said.
Still, Colin likes to come to CNA to see his friends. His family said his team’s support has been overwhelming.
“From top to bottom, the Las Vegas community has been amazing,” he said.
That community includes the Golden Knights. Colin is getting a special gift from his favorite player. Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault posted a video on Twitter, sharing that he is donating his Hockey Fights Cancer jersey to Colin.
“When we saw the video, it was the first time that he actually had a smile from ear to ear,” Keith said.
Colin’s family knows he still has a long way to go. But they are confident he will make it back on the ice, ready to play.
“We know that he’s strong enough to do it,” Keith said. “For us as a family, we have no other option but to be strong.”
Colin has several more rounds of chemotherapy. Then if all goes as planned, his doctors said he could be doing physical therapy and back out on the ice, early next year.
Colin’s hockey family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical treatments. If you’d like to help, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/colin44strong
