LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Knight Hawks announced the signings of five new players ahead of the team's inaugural season in the Indoor Football League.
Perhaps the notable signing of the bunch was veteran safety, Matt Elam. Elam most recently played for the IFL's Tuscon Sugar Skulls. He is a former first round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. He played college ball at the University of Florida where he was named First Team All-SEC.
The Knight Hawks also signed a former UNLV Rebel. Quarterback Dalton Sneed spent two seasons at UNLV. In 2016, he passed for 632 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He then transferred to Fort Scott Community College before moving on to the University of Montana. He played professionally for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.
A Henderson native was among the signings, as well. Wide receiver Kenneth Walker III played at UCLA from 2012 to 2016. He started 18 games. In his final season he recorded 22 catches for 365 yards. He also played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The team also signed former Sacramento State offensive lineman Palake Aiono, as well as former Oregon defensive lineman Sione Kava.
The Vegas Knight Hawks revealed its name and logo back in August. Tickets are on sale for the upcoming season starting at $20.
The Indoor Football League was created back in 2008.
