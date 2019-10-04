LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will host a PRIDE Night during their Oct. 8 game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights said in a statement that the PRIDE Night is in conjunction with the NHL's "You Can Play" initiative, which aims to ensure "equality, respect and safety for all athletes without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity."
Golden Knights players will have rainbow tape on their sticks for warmups, which will later be auctioned off with proceeds going to "You Can Play." Additionally, rainbow Golden Knights t-shirts will be sold inside the arena with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada.
Knights' defenseman Brayden McNabb will serve as the Golden Knights PRIDE Night player ambassador.
