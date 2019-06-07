LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are once again looking to add members to their Knights Guard and Golden Aces cheer and promo team for the upcoming season.
Auditions for the Golden Aces will be July 16 and 17 at Red Rock Casino. The first day of auditions will focus on physical fitness, teamwork and choreography, while the second day will focus on interviews, the team said in a release.
The Knights Guard keeps the ice pristine during home games. The Golden Knights advise that all Knights Guard candidates must have above-average skating ability.
Auditions for the Knights Guard will be held July 10 at City National Arena and will have both an on-ice and dryland portion. All participants must wear hockey skates for the audition; no figure skates or goalie skates will be allowed, the Golden Knights said.
The Golden Knights are hosting skating sessions for those interested in auditioning for the Knights Guard prior to auditions. The sessions will be Monday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 12 from 6-7 p.m. at City National Arena. Participation is encouraged, but not required for applicants. Preregistered sessions cost $15 or $20 at the door.
All positions are part-time, but those selected must be able to attend practices twice a week during the season and the majority of home games, the Golden Knights said in a statement.
Applications can be found online and will be accepted until 12 p.m. PT on Monday, June 24. Candidates who pass the initial application will be notified and invited to auditions via email by Monday, July 1. Applicants must be at least 18 years old at the time of auditions to be considered.
