LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will be giving away preseason bobbleheads to all attendees, President Kerry Bubolz announced Wednesday.
Fans will receive one complimentary mini likeness of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone or Nate Schmidt. The bobbleheads placed side-by-side will spell out "Vegas Born."
PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
- Sunday, September 15 vs. Arizona Coyotes, 1:30 p.m. presented by Zappos
- Wednesday, September 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. presented by Southwest Medical, Part of OptumCare
- Friday, September 27 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. presented by AT&T SportsNet
- Sunday, September 29 vs. San Jose Sharks, 5 p.m. presented by VGK Ticket Exchange
