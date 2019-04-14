LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced on Sunday they signed forward Nikita Gusev to a one-year, entry level contract.
The Golden Knights acquired Gusev's rights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Knights said he will wear jersey number 17.
He is expected to practice with the team on Monday and is eligible to play in the playoffs.
Gusev, a 26-year-old native of Moscow, ended his last season in the Kontinental Hockey League after leading SKA St. Petersburg to a Western Conference appearance in the finals, according to the Knights.
"[He] finished the season with a league-high 82 points (17G, 65A) in 62 regular-season games and also led the league in assists," the team said in a statement. "During the KHL playoffs, he recorded 19 points (9G, 10A), which ranked second in the league."
In 2018, Gusev helped lead the Olympic Athletes of Russia to a gold medal during the Winter Olympics in South Korea. He was also named the best forward after posting a tournament-best 12 points (4G, 8A) in six games, the Knights said.
During the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship, Gusev led the Russian team to a bronze medal, as well as a silver medal in 2012 during the IIFH World Junior Championship.
