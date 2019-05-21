LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights donated more than $1,026,000 to local charities last season, the team announced Monday.
The proceeds were raised during the 51/49 raffle, sponsored by Raising Cane's, according to a news release from the Vegas Golden Knights. Organizations receiving donations included the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Folded Flag Foundation, Best Buddies, Three Square, Junior Achievement and IPOF Foundation, among others.
“Due to our fans’ generosity and support of the 51/49 raffle, we are thrilled to raise more than $1 million for a number of charitable organizations in the Las Vegas community,” said Vegas Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz. “The charities who received donations touch all the organization’s charitable pillars including health and wellness, hunger and homelessness, education, military and youth. We’d like to thank Raising Cane’s for their support in this initiative.”
Raising Cane's is also the Official Chicken Finger of the Vegas Golden Knights, presenting partner of goal replays after VGK home goals and supporting partner of Kid's Club, the release said. It also sponsors street hockey clinics with the Knights.
