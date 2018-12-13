LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced their Pee Wee AA Hockey Team won the International Silver Stick Las Vegas Regional Tournament Dec. 9.
In a statement from the Golden Knights, the Pee Wee team defeated the Anaheim Junior Ice Dogs 5-4 in the championship game at the Las Vegas Ice Center.
"We are so proud of our young athletes," Kevin Mulcahy, a father and coach of the team, said. "Being student athletes with the weekly practice schedule and travel schedule can be strenuous, I'm completely impressed with all they have accomplished."
The Vegas Golden Knight Pee Wee hockey team can be supported here.
