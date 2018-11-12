LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz announced on Monday that Zappos would sponsor the Vegas Golden Knights Sled Hockey team.
According to a statement from the Golden Knights, Zappos made a pledge to "support the team financially and cover the team's travel and equipment needs, as well as assist in fundraising efforts throughout the season."
"We are proud to partner with Zappos on this important initiative that promotes inclusivity in our game," Bubolz said. "We cannot say enough about Zappos' service to our community and their exemplary commitment to the city of Las Vegas. Their support will help bring our sled hockey program to new levels."
Sled hockey, a sit-down version of ice hockey, allows players who have disabilities to play a version of hockey that doesn't require them to stand up, the Golden Knights said. The Vegas Golden Knights Sled Hockey team will have several upcoming tournaments and exhibition games, including during the intermission of the Golden Knights/Anaheim Ducks game on Wednesday.
Here is the schedule of the Vegas Golden Knights Sled Hockey team's upcoming exhibitions and tournaments:
- Nov. 14 (Las Vegas, NV): Intermission during Vegas Golden Knights/Anaheim Ducks game at T-Mobile Arena.
- Jan. 11-13, 2019 (Anaheim, CA): Pacific Division Tournament the VGK Sled Hockey Team will play the official sled hockey teams of the Kings, Coyotes, Ducks and Avalanche.
- Feb. 7-10, 2019 (Chicago, IL): NHL Sled Classic - the VGK Sled Hockey Team will play against all other NHL sanctioned sled hockey teams.
- March 8-10, 2019 (Denver, CO): Pacific Division Tournament - the VGK Sled Hockey Team will play the official sled hockey teams of the Kings, Coyotes, Ducks and Avalanche.
- April 4-7, 2019 (Tampa, FL): Disabled World Championship - the VGK Sled Hockey Team will compete against teams from all over the world.
