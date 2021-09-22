LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Things are looking up for 2022 with regard to workforce development and infrastructure.
That's the message from the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, whose roughly 180 members are spending the week in Washington, D.C. meeting with Nevada's Congressional Delegation to discuss these initiatives.
FOX5 spoke to Vegas Chamber President Mary Beth Sewald Wednesday afternoon to highlight priorities for this year's "Fly-In" event.
The chamber, the largest business association in Nevada, wants to see infrastructure money go toward finishing the I-11, widening the I-15 and employee training.
"One of the Vegas Chamber’s top priorities during the trip is workforce development and retraining, especially in light of job losses resulting from the economic impact of COVID," according to a news release.
In order to help connect job seekers with employment tools, the chamber launched an online Southern Nevada Workforce Solutions (SNVWFS), a public-private collaboration that helps provide tuition assistance, training and occupational transition.
For more information on Southern Nevada Workforce Solutions, visit the new portal: https://www.vegaschamber.com/
