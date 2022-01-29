LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegan Wonderland took over Artisanal Foods on Eastern Avenue on Sunday.
The event brought together food vendors, live music, and several dozen craft vendors.
It was organized by William Hummins, the owner of a vegan meal delivery service called Off the Vine. He has called the valley home for 14 years and says the local vegan community is exploding.
"There's plenty of great, great vegan restaurants out there that do very, very well, on every side of town. On all sides of town, they do very well," he said. "It's not just carrots and kale. It's a lot that you can get in the vegan world, from chik'n wings, to vegan shrimp, to vegan chik'n, bacon, hamburgers."
Vegan Wonderland is planning to return on March 26.
