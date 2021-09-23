LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner of D Las Vegas is working to identify a group of vandals who were seen on surveillance video damaging the Manneken Pis replica statue earlier this week.
According to the casino, the incident happened on Monday, Sept. 20 about 2:30 a.m. The statue was located in front of the valet parking near the corner of 3rd Street and Carson Avenue.
Property security footage captured approximately nine individuals dancing around the statue, and one of them was seen climbing the art piece. According to management, that individual pulled the back of the statue, causing it to collapse. The party was seen immediately leaving the area as the the object fell to the ground.
D Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens tweeted the security video showing the incident hoping to identify the suspects involved.
Tried keeping this on the #DownLow as it’s an active investigation. Why/Who would do this my little man @MannekenPis_LV ?He never did anything to anybody! He just smiled & aimed to please day and night..@theDlasvegas @VitalVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/vqpzpBIwNd— Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) September 23, 2021
The large-scale bronze statue is a replica of a 17th century exhibit in Brussels, Belgium called "Manneken Pis" or "Little Man Pee," according to the resort. The figure is meant to evoke a cheerful boy who "relieves himself" into the fountain.
The piece holds a special place in the lives of Stevens and his brother, Greg, who are of Belgian descent and visited the real statue often throughout their childhood. A lifelong fan of the cheeky work-of-art, Stevens brought a replica to welcome guests at the D in 2015.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702)385-5555 or online at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.
