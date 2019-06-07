LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A van fire in the east Las Vegas Valley was under investigation Friday night.
About 9:44 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 4497 Rosendale Ave, according to an email from the department.
The CCFD responded with a "high" level structural fire response, sending four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs, the department said.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a van on fire was threatening to extend to a nearby house, the department said. Firefighters made an offensive attack and were able to prevent the fire from reaching the home. The fire was knocked down in approximately 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported in the incident, the department said. Damage has not been estimated. The fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.