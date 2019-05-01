LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley World War II veteran plans to return to the beaches of Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
Onofrio “No-No” Zicari was 21 years old when he was called on to storm Omaha Beach.
“We just kept saying 'This is it, this is it,'” said Zicari. “Do what we got to do …When you see soldiers dying, getting killed, you're scared. I wasn’t afraid to die, but I was scared.”
Zicari was a duck boat operator for the Army. He would ferry supplies to soldiers to and from land. He survived the ordeal with nothing but a shrapnel injury to his knee, despite remembering his boat sinking after it was hit by German gunfire.
At 96 years old, the veteran said he’s finally ready to return. The Tennessee nonprofit Forever Young Senior Veterans is paying for Zicari’s trip but he ran into a problem.
"I wanted my lady friend from Florida, Diane, my caregiver [to join me],” he said. “But she didn't have enough money to do everything."
Zicari asked the Las Vegas community for help to get him and his caregiver to France. The community raised more than $6,000 in just a few days through a GoFundMe.
"It came in so fast and I called him and I told him and I said, ‘Wow! Las Vegas really came through for you!,'” Founder of Forever Young Senior Veterans Diane Hight said.
While Zicari said is grateful for the support, he’s also anxious about the trip in June. He was later diagnosed with PTSD and suffers reoccurring nightmares from the ordeal. But he’s hoping this trip will bring him one thing.
“Closure. Just closure I hope."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.