LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- You can’t miss Angela Southern’s 2013 Chevy Equinox on the highway.
The single mom of 5 outfitted her car with a massive decal letting others know she’s in need of a kidney donation.
“This is going to get the word out,” said Southern. “I just hope God blesses me one day with a kidney.”
Southern is looking for a kidney donor with O+ or O- blood type.
Doctors diagnosed Southern with polycystic kidney disease in 2001. Her kidneys stopped working last year.
“It’s been hard,” said Southern. “I’m on dialysis 10 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
Southern qualified to get on the transplant list in November 2018. She put the decal on her car four months after that.
“It was my friend’s idea. We wanted to get the word out and this was the best way to do it,” said Southern.
Southern received calls and texts of encouragement from people who have seen her decal on the roadways, but no one has matched as a donor yet.
Southern joins more than 450 Nevadans on the kidney transplant list.
A new study suggests that people like Southern could be missing out on potential transplants.
According to the findings, about 3,500 donated kidneys are tossed out every year in the U.S.
Dr. Stephen Pastan who is the medical director of the kidney and pancreas transplant program at the Emory Transplant Center in Atlanta attributed the findings in the study in part to cautious doctors.
“They want to have the best outcome for their patients. You want to get them the best organ that you can,” said Dr. Pastan.
In the study, which compared U.S. doctors to physicians in France, researchers found that U.S. doctors are less likely to use kidneys from older donors or people who died who battled illnesses like diabetes or hypertension.
Pastan believes that if lawmakers loosened regulations, the transplant community would become more accepting of lower quality kidneys.
“If the regulations were relaxed, it would allow centers to feel more comfortable accepting a lot of these kidneys.” “It’s a better alternative than dialysis, ” said Dr. Pastan.
