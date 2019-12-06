LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A 22-year-old Valley woman remains in critical condition after flesh-eating bacteria attacked 40 percent of her body.
Ashleigh Cope is being treated at University Medical Center, where she was transported for intensive care and numerous surgeries.
"It's kind of like the twilight zone. We can't believe this happened to her," said family friend Patricia Frank, who considers the young woman like her own daughter.
Days before Thanksgiving, Ashleigh underwent a routine outpatient procedure. Wednesday, she became violently ill and went to an emergency room at a different hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with necrotizing fasciitis.
One in three people who become infected do not survive.
On Thanksgiving evening, Ashleigh's heart stopped for six minutes, according to childhood friend Sydney Frank.
"Doctors say if she was any older, she would have already passed," said Frank. "She's a strong girl for sure," she said.
Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the exorbitant expenses.
She has had six surgeries and needs ten more, and could stay in the hospital for months.
