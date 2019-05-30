LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A valley woman asked the public for help to locate her father’s dog tags.
Lynann McGee said her 14-year-old son was wearing the dog tags after a memorial ceremony on Monday. She said he wore the tags while placing flags on service men and women’s graves to feel more connected to him. He was wearing the tags the next day when they fell off his neck near the intersection of Craig and Decatur.
“Honestly, they're no good to them, but they're everything to us," said McGee. "We literally were like combing the rocks. Kicking rocks and we went through this whole area here, all over in the grass.”
The tags belonged to Glenn R. McAnally. He served in Vietnam as a carpenter for the army. His dog tags display the following information:
Glenn R. McAnally
Army SP4
Date of birth 6/15/38
The family posted flyers around the area in hopes someone will come forward with the tags. McGee said she believes someone took the tags not realizing the importance of the item to her family.
“You know now that he's gone, it's something materialistic to hang on to him,” McGee said. “I mean yeah I could go to the base … and get another pair but it's not the same. It's not the ones that he wore. They're not his.”
Anyone with information about the tags’ whereabouts, can contact Lynann’s family at 702-769-9377.
