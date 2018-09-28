LAS VEGAS, (FOX5) Aylin Alderette, the 25-year-old woman accused of driving high and hitting a family on their way to school, returned to court Friday, without entering a guilty plea.
Her lawyer, along with the district attorney, and the Echenique family said they all believed she was going to plead guilty Friday.
She's facing charges for the death of 8-year-old Levi Echenique. On Aug. 31, police said Alderette was driving 103 miles per hour through school zones and red lights when she slammed into the Echenique's car. Levi was killed, his parents Briejet and Jose who were in the car, were also injured but survived. Police said she had more than four times the legal amount of marijuana in her system during the time of the crash.
This week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he had talked to Alderette's lawyer, and the Echeniques and said she would plead guilty to second degree murder Friday. Wolfson also said it was the first time a person had been charged with second degree murder in a case involving driving under the influence.
Alderette is also known as Aylin Alvarez-Perez.
However Friday in court, Alderette got visibly shaken when she saw the cameras, and motioned for her lawyer Warren Geller multiple times throughout the proceedings. When Geller got to the stand, he asked the judge to hold the plea until Tuesday.
Geller said Alderette was confused by the plea deal. He said he explained it to her and visited with her but when she was alone with the deal, she had new questions. He also said Alderette has never been in trouble before, so the documents can be difficult to understand.
The Echeniques were also in court and took up the entire back row. They said they were disappointed that Alderette didn't plea, but that they will be back in court Tuesday.
Briejet and Jose Echenique, who were injured in the crash, were also there. They were no longer hospitalized. Jose had a cane and continued his recovery. Briejet had said she didn't have feeling on the right side of her body, but on Friday in court, she was moving around with the help of a walker.
