LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was trying to do a good deed when she took a box of things to a valley thrift store. But later, she realized she accidentally donated precious family videos.
Monday, she asked for the community’s help to find them.
Peggy Thompson’s niece Brittany died in 2010. Thompson considered her more like a daughter, sharing pictures and memories of Brittany growing up. All that she’s missing are those home videos, she said. She said she just hopes it’s not too late to get them back.
“I had two boxes marked camcorder, [I] put both camcorders in the one box and grabbed the wrong box,” Thompson said.
Thompson was cleaning her home when she took a box down to her local thrift store. That was back in Aug. It wasn’t until Dec. she realized what she gave away.
“I immediately started crying. I just broke down,” she said.
Thompson donated hours of home movies along with two cameras. She thought the tapes were blank.
“I ran right down here and I asked them if they had seen them,” she said. “It was a Sunday so the only other one that was open, I went to as well. I couldn’t find them at all, so I just went home and cried the rest of the day.”
On those tapes were memories of Brittany Payne.
“She passed away in 2010. She was 12 years old,” Thompson said. “[Doctors] couldn’t save her and they never could figure out what happened to her.”
Thompson said she watched Brittany grow up.
“She was wonderful, bubbly, funny,” she said. “The videos have her doing high school musical productions, art shows, dance, swimming. And I miss her terribly. I’d love to see her at least on video.”
A lot of those videos were taken when Brittany was just starting school.
“She was probably five or six,” Thompson said. “She was doing an art show in the bedroom.”
Once Thompson realized her heartbreaking mistake, she printed flyers and went to every Salvation Army store in the valley.
“I’m determined to get those back if I possibly can,” she said. “And $200 for each camera. I just want the tapes, you can have the camera back. I just want the tapes so much.”
Thompson didn’t hear back from anyone until someone shared a picture of the flyer on social media. The post has more than 10,000 shares.
“This is a big renewed hope that I’ll find them,” she said. “It’s like finding a needle in a haystack.”
She’s gotten a lot of phone calls and texts from strangers offering their support. But still no sign of the tapes. Thompson checks the thrift stores regularly.
“Just in case,” she said. “I’m still looking. Hopefully someone will call me.”
She said she just hopes the right person will see this and return her precious memories.
“If I find them, I’ll be just amazed and so happy,” she said. “The videos are very, very important so I can see her moving around again and enjoy her smile once more.”
Thompson believes one of the video cameras is a Canon VC900. The other is a JVC or Panasonic. She said both were made in the '90s. And the tape formats are VHS-C and High 8.
Anyone who could help was asked to contact Thompson at (970)405-5356.
