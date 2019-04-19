LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A valley veteran who's been searching for his lost service dog, won't see his friend again, on Earth.
Morris Collins, 72, died Friday evening, according to his neighbor, Jacki Scatturro. He suffered from esophageal cancer.
Scatturo posted the update Friday evening to a Facebook page dedicated to finding Collins' 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, Murphy.
"I wish very much I was able to #BringMurphyHome before the angels took him, but I will continue to do everything in my power to bring Murphy home with me- that is what Morris wanted," she said.
Murphy disappeared Dec. 6 after his owner, Collins, suffered a medical episode.
"I passed out on the floor and had bleeding from my mouth,” Collins said on March 12. “When they took me in the ambulance to the hospital on the sixth of December, Murphy chased after the ambulance. That’s how he got lost.”
Collins was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and given six months to live. He was devastated to learn Murphy was missing after narrowly dying himself.
Murphy’s home is in Centennial Hills near Ft. Apache Road and Gilcrease Avenue. He was spotted the day after the incident at Oso Blanca Road and Durango Drive near PT’s Pub.
Since December, Collins and Scatturro made several pleas on the internet, created the ‘Bring Murphy Home’ Facebook group, posted flyers and have gone door to door.
In March, Collins said he believed someone had taken Murphy in but wouldn’t give him up.
"It's hard on me," Collins said. "It's even harder being alone. He's such a good friend."
Despite the prognosis, Collins continued to fight cancer, and didn't give up his search for Murphy.
“Please return Murphy to me,” Collins had said. “I don't know how long I got to live. But I want my buddy with me. Please."
Tips placed Murphy at the Smith’s near Skye Canyon Drive in Centennial Hills but Murphy has not been located yet.
Anyone with a Murphy tip can contact Jacki at the Bring Murphy Home Facebook page or call her at: 702-862-0622. Tipsters can also call dog investigator, Kim at 702-292-1250.
