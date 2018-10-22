LAS VEGAS -- A valley teen traveled to Rome to pray with Pope Francis about her mother’s immigration issues.
“This trip to Italy had one purpose,” Alessandra Nava Granados said. “It’s communicating a message and asking Pope Francis to help us [mixed status families].”
Nava Granados, a sophomore at Coronado High School, is a United States citizen. Her mother is from El Salvador and lives in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status program.
“TPS allows my mom to work legally, get a job legally, and not get herself deported,” Nava Granados said.
Sandra Granados, who has worked as a food server at the Wynn for 13 years, fled to the United States from El Salvador in January 2001 following a devastating earth quake. She also experienced a tumultuous childhood brought on by civil war.
TPS allows foreigners from designated countries devastated by problems like armed conflict or natural disasters to temporarily live in America.
Granados initially came to the U.S. on a tourist visa and enrolled in the TPS program two months later.
“I was to the point where I was done,” Granados said. “I wanted a normal life. The first time I slept in America was my first sleep not hearing cries for help.”
Granados has been in the U.S. for 17 years as a TPS holder.
The Trump administration is working to phase out the program. Holders from El Salvador have until September 2019 to leave the country. Nava Granados said that time constraint is a burden for her as well.
“It’s not fair,” Nava Granados said. “It’s like deporting a U.S. citizen. If you take my mom away, I have to go with her. I can’t separate from my family.”
Nava Granados said the national TPS alliance organized her trip to Rome. The El Salvador embassy helped her meet with the Pope.
“I feel like we gained a larger audience [by going to Rome].”
A federal judge put a temporary stop to the Trump administration’s plan to phase out the program pending an appeal by the Department of Justice.
