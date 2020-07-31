LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley software developer is trading in his keyboard and computer screen for cleaning products. Eric Zhivalyuk quite his office job during the pandemic after he saw a real need for cleaning services in the valley.
"You know a lot of people were having trouble figuring out the proper guidelines," said Zhivalyuk. "There's scattered information on how to disinfect your homes and businesses."
Zhivalyuk now disinfects homes, cars and businesses. His idea was born from the pandemic so he invested in the latest and greatest in COVID-19 fighting technology. He's also using his tech background to help struggling businesses. All of his clients receive a plaque with a QR code.
"Which essentially tells their customers that its been disinfected properly but also to let them know they're doing everything they can to build confidence in their customers," he said.
Only a month into the business he says spots are filling fast.
"We've had such an incredible response from the Local Las Vegas. We have so much appreciation and it's totally mutual," said Zhivalyuk.
