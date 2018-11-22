LAS VEGAS -- Millions of Americans ditched the dinner table earlier this Thanksgiving for the shopping malls.
Before the turkey was even carved, shoppers got in their steps at stores across the valley.
“I like to beat the crowds,” one shopper said. “I know that the parking lot gets pretty full after 6 p.m. so we come in the morning to get our shopping out of way.”
And with lines wrapping around store entrances, crowds fighting for the best deals, shoppers say it’s all about strategy if you want to score the sale.
“We actually scope the place out on Tuesday, then we come back Thursday and Friday,” one shopper said.
“Sign up for their emails to get additional coupons,” another added. “It saves a whole lot of money.”
Of the more than 164 million Americans who plan to shop over this weekend, 21% or 34 million said they did their shopping on Thursday.
“You just eat dinner, full stomach, just get in line, and the chaos begins,” one shopper said.
Another shopper showed us his steals: “Two bags for $150. You can’t beat it!”
With bags full of new clothes, toys and gadgets for loved ones and themselves, shoppers said these days, family time goes beyond the dinner table.
“We’re actually having our friendsgiving afterward because we all wanted to go shopping,” one shopper told us.
“We just go shopping and enjoy the moment!” another said.
