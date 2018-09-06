HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - At Twitchell Elementary School's open house Wednesday night, parents like Becky Guidry said they were surprised when the conversation quickly turned to the school's budget shortfall.
"They proceeded to ask everybody for money, saying that if everybody chipped in $75 per student or $150 a family, they could raise enough money to possibly keep one of the teachers,” she said.
Twitchell's principal said enrollment numbers are down and it may force them to cut two or three teaching positions. The school has been asking parents for donations to try to save at least one of those teachers.
"I've never been asked outright for money. There's definitely been fundraisers, cookie dough, fun runs, you name it there's a fundraiser for it, but I've never been asked outright to pay a teacher's salary before,” Guidry said.
Guidry said she did donate money, because she thinks the principal is trying to do what's best for the school. She said she thinks it's sad they had to resort to this.
"Nobody wants to see their child's class size grow see their teachers go somewhere else. I do stop and think though 'What's happening at other schools who are in the same position whose parents can't afford to make that kind of donation?” she said.
On Thursday, parents like Guidry were calling on state lawmakers to come up with a school funding fix.
"I've been hearing a lot about the marijuana sales tax and where's the fund for that going? There's millions of dollars coming in and it’s going to the rainy day fund. Well I think it's raining on the schools and we need the money there,” she said.
