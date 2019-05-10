LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Mother's Day is a special time of year for all moms, but for Kimberly Gomez, the birth of her new baby girl Sienna makes the holiday even more special.
"It's just a very overwhelming and special time," first-time mom Kimberly said.
Kimberly said her baby girl, Sienna Milan Mays, was an unexpected surprise for her family, but she's absolutely blessed.
As for what Kimberly is most excited for, "to not (be) waddling anymore, being able to do things on my own again and just getting back to my normal lifestyle."
Her postpartum nurse, Adriane Miles said shes seen a lot of new moms deliver, and their expressions never change.
"A lot of overwhelmed, 'oh my gosh. I have all this to do now.' But really just a lot of happiness and joy and they're just dry sponges and they're really happy just to hear just about anything," the RN Miles said.
She said her best advice she gives to new moms is to rest when possible, especially when the baby sleeps.
Kimberly said she's already experienced motherhood in her first few moments with Sienna.
"I don't know what to expect but I've already experienced lack of sleep, a lot of patience. But seeing her face and everything makes it all worth it," Kimberly said.
For Kimberly and her family, it's an exciting time because Sienna is the first granddaughter in the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.