LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley photographer was sentenced on Monday in federal court to 29 years in prison for child sexual exploitation, prosecutors said.
William Clyde Thompson, 58, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to child exploitation of a child, conspiracy to produce and distribute child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to prosecutors. He was indicted in September 2013 in Nevada, and again in 2015 in Arizona.
According to Thompson's admission as part of his plea deal, he said he took sexually explicit photos of a 10-year-old boy in November 2011. Thompson said he claimed to be a professional photographer and wanted to help the boy in getting a sponsor as a professional skateboarder.
In November 2012, a potential sponsor reached out to the boy's mother and he told her he believed her son was being exploited. Federal prosecutors said the mother then filed a report with Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
When Metro Police officers searched Thompson's residence and studio later that month, officers seized multiple electronic devices that contained more than 10,000 files of child exploitation and videos, federal prosecutors said. Thompson was arrested in January 2013 in Nevada on child pornography charges.
According to prosecutors, Thompson was later released on house arrest, but he cut off his ankle bracelet and fled the Las Vegas area. He was later indicted on federal charges in September 2013.
During the spring of 2014, while on the run from law enforcement, Thompson made contact with at least six boys in Needles, California, prosecutors said. He gave several false names, including "Tony Blair" and "Jason Brock," and told the boys he was a scooter sponsor. Thompson gave the boys gifts to ensure their compliance and recruit other minors to be a part of the "team" he claimed he wanted to sponsor.
"In reality, Thompson and others recruited the 'team' with the intention to produce child pornography and to sexually abuse the boys," federal prosecutors said. "Over a six-month period, Thompson produced over 20,000 images and videos depicting sexually explicit content of the children."
Thompson and his co-conspirators created multiple websites to distribute the images and videos, and he would post samples on the websites to illicit others to purchase the child pornography, prosecutors said.
In January 2015, Thompson was arrested during a traffic stop in Mohave County in Arizona. According to prosecutors, at the time of Thompson's arrest, law enforcement found more than a million images that ranged from child erotica to child pornography of several victims.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas police.
