HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) – A valley man was honored Friday for his heroic actions last summer. The Henderson Fire Department Chief presented Dave Goodall with the Citizen Heroism Award. It’s the highest award a citizen can receive from the department.
"I was just a regular guy who saw a bad situation and tried to make a difference," said Goodall.
On July 2, 2018, Goodall noticed smoke coming from the Mulberry Park Apartments while on a drive. He went to the source of the smoke and found an elderly woman unconscious.
"I performed CPR, assessed her. She was't breathing,” Goodall said. “I started massaging her back trying to get her to breathe and sure enough, she was able to get all the black soot out of her lungs."
Once he got the woman to safety, Goodall wasn’t satisfied. He returned to the smoke-filled apartment complex two more times to alert neighbors and search for people stuck inside the burning building.
Goodall said he thinks about the woman daily and hopes she’s ok.
"People ask me, 'Do you feel like a hero?' And no, I don't," he said. "I realized how quickly things can change in a person's life and how fleeting it can be."
