LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Friday, dozens of officers from across the valley took part in the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Every year, the event is held to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Nevada. Organizers say it is one of the largest events benefitting the organization every year.
This year, runners made their way down the Strip in one large group, instead of running relays between Hoover Dam and Nellis Air Force base.
Members of the Nevada Highway Patrol, Metro, and the North Las Vegas Police Department were among the runners.
"What gets me inspired is ultimately being able to send Special Olympians to any sport they choose," said Alexander Cuevas, a runner from NLVPD. "This is a great way to get out. It puts smiles on Special Olympics' face, and it warms my heart."
Organizers said all the money raised during the event benefits Special Olympic athletes in Nevada. More information on how to donate is available on the Special Olympics' website.
