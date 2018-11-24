LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local law enforcement agencies partnered up to make sure people are safe in their homes and on the roads this holiday season.
The valley agencies held an event at Boulevard Mall, giving away free helmets and bikes, along with safety tips to prevent things like theft, fires, and accidents on the road.
While the event was fun for the kids, the safety message was a serious one.
‘Santa Claus’ got a head start on delivering presents and taking selfies at Boulevard Mall on Saturday.
But with just a month until Christmas, Saint Nick wanted to remind you that not everyone is on his nice list.
“We tend to get overwhelmed of course with the festivities, with me coming into town,” ‘Santa,’ an NHP trooper told us. “But I want to make sure I'm able to come to your house and visit you, and everyone is there safe and sound.”
Santa is getting some help spreading his message from his elves. You know them as our firefighters, police officers and NHP troopers.
“Just because it's a time of joy doesn't mean it's time to forget about all the things, especially the responsibilities when using our roadways,” St. Nick said.
With winter break, watch out for more kids on the roads. And beware, if you’re caught drinking and driving, this Santa will give you more than a lump of coal.
“Another big thing we're looking at is distracted driving,” he said. “Focus on the road as a driver.”
In fact, in the last month Metro and NHP’s new DUI strike team arrested more than 100 impaired drivers across the valley.
“Our streets are horrible,” one grandmother said.
“Because Vegas is a party town a lot of people are more intoxicated than other states, so we really protect our children out there,” a parent said.
Once you make it home or to the shopping mall safely, Santa said don’t let a Grinch or a porch pirate ruin your Christmas morning.
Metro and CCSD police offered tips to shop safely this holiday season and protect your wallet and your shopping bags.
“When we're coming out of different stores, I make sure I have one hand full of my stuff, the other hand free with my key,” a parent said.
“If they have somebody who makes you feel uncomfortable, get loud, ‘Hey what are you doing? Why are you coming at me?’” CCSD police spokesperson Robert Mayer said.
“Even though it’s a fun time, it’s a serious time,” ‘Santa’ said. “The message is still serious.”
Both city and county fire departments also wanted to warn people about fire hazards in the home.
On Friday, eight people had to be taken to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning after trying to heat their home with a grill.
Next week, North Las Vegas police will be cracking down on drivers who fail to yield for people in crosswalks. Officers will also look out for people who fail to use a crosswalk.
