LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Mary Johnson says she loves kids, and she was ecstatic when 15 kids came to visit her and other patients at Poet's Walk Memory Care Center. The kids and seniors made valentines and played.
"We are having lot of fun is what's going on." "These are just these little children that come running in," Johnson said laughing.
Everyone at Poet's Walk suffers from dementia.
"It's a huge deal for our patients," Phil Robb with Poet's Walk said.
The patients love having the kids around, he said.
"I looked over and a resident had a kid on her lap," Robb joked.
"We help them, but they help us more," Johnson said winking.
One of the kids that came to spend time at Poet's Walk was Carson.
"I go and give cards for the grandmas and grandpas," she said.
Carson said it makes her feel happy hanging out with the new friends she made at Poet's Walk.
Mary Johnson says that's how it made her feel too. Johnson was a teacher for nearly a decade, so being around these kids brings back memories.
"We just enjoy them so much, nothing can inspire you or cheer you up like a little child," she said.
Making valentines and spending time might seem like a small thing but Phil Robb says it's not.
"Seeing these children is an amazing thing," Robb said. "I think it takes them right back to when their kids were small."
Seniors and kids did a similar event last year, and even though some of the residents struggle with their memory, they remember the kids.
"Past events, some of our folks are still talking about them," Robb said.
And with Valentine's Day around the corner, that's the goal, to share love and help people remember what the holiday is all about.
"The residents get more out of this than the children," Mary Johnson said.
And for Johnson, she said Monday was not a day she'll forget anytime soon.
"Just being round them and hearing their laughter," she said smiling. "I just think this should be repeated more often."
