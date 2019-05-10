LAS VEGAS - A homeless woman lost all her possessions Friday morning after flood water came rushing through the encampment she lived in.
Victoria Hicks, 52, was laying in the canal near South Boulder Highway and South Dalhart Avenue when rain water swept away her bed, government documents and all her clothes.
"I feel a lot of loss ... a lot of loss because there was stuff in that cart I can't replace," said Hicks.
Hicks stayed in the canal despite warnings from HELP Southern Nevada that flooding in the encampment was imminent.
"Basically, I am completely without anything. Blankets, everything," Hicks said.
HELP did not stand idly by. Friday morning they visited the site of the flooded encampment with food and water.
"What we hope for is that they accept services and then we can get them to become self-sufficient again," said Kristin Jones with HELP's Mobile Crisis Intervention Team.
Every day the team visits canals, abandoned buildings and desert encampments throughout the Las Vegas area. They've been bringing things like socks and personal hygiene kits.
For Hicks though, what was lost, cannot be replaced.
"A 49ers blanket that was very sentimental to me because it reminded me of my husband."
On Friday afternoon, water was still running down the canal forcing homeless individuals to move their belongings to higher ground.
"Two years ago, a guy was doing the same thing I was doing, refusing to leave, he stayed on his mat, and he drowned," Hicks said.
A grim reminder of the danger people living in the canals face when it rains in the desert.
"Withing five seconds, it was all the way up to here. My knee. Within five seconds, I had to get out," said Hicks.
