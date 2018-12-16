LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For many, holiday shopping means braving the crowds on Black Friday, checking for sales at large retail store's or combing through discount’s at the mall.
However, some valley groups are urging shoppers to spend their money with small businesses.
This year, the National Retail Federation estimated the average American will spend up to $700 on holiday gifts and goodies this year, totaling more than $465 billion dollars nationwide.
In the valley, smaller businesses can sometimes be overshadowed during this time, the busiest shopping season of the year.
This is where Pop Up shops come in.
Pop Up Marketplace in Las Vegas operates on a quarterly basis. On Sunday, the marketplace will be back in the valley showcasing the products and services of small businesses in the valley.
The businesses found at Pop Up Marketplace Las Vegas are small enough that they do not have a store front.
Going to the market is free and according to its founder, the money spent there will help keep local entrepreneurship alive.
"What they can give, that the big box shops can't give is that personalized service, and building that relationship," Sharon Phoenix, Pop-Up Marketplace Founder, said. "It's a lot more important when you know someone intimately in a relationship, that you know when you want to buy something you can call them up and they're going to take care of you."
The marketplace will be popping up Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4469 West Charleston Boulevard.
