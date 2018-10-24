LAS VEGAS (FOX5/CNN) - A father and son, guilty of killing a man by striking him in the head with a pipe, were sentenced to prison in Las Vegas District Court.
Fili Fagaima, 53, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of murdering a homeless man in Dec. 2016. His son, Aaron Makuakane, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in the deadly beating.
According to Las Vegas Metro Police, several people were involved in an argument in the 800 block of East Twain Avenue.
Fagaima initially was charged with battery with a deadly weapon, but the charge was upgraded after the victim died. The maximum sentence he could face is 45 years, according to court records.
Police said Seth Witkowski died from his injuries in the hospital after his girlfriend watched him get beaten and stomped on outside of a 7-Eleven on Swenson Street and East Twain Avenue.
According to an arrest report filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, then-51-year-old Fili Fagaima and 18-year-old Aaron Makuakane admitted to beating the man in the head with a pipe because Witkowski got into an argument with the mother who worked at the 7-Eleven.
"Aaron stated they stopped hitting Witkowski, because it (sic) not like they wanted to kill him," read the report.
Witkowski was originally diagnosed with a skull fracture and a brain bleed. He was eventually taken off life support and the suspect's charges were increased to murder.
The confrontation began when Witkowski and his girlfriend were gambling inside of the 7-Eleven. Eventually they stopped playing, and a woman told them they had to leave. Words were exchanged, and the woman told police she eventually called her son and husband.
Witkowski's girlfriend told the police she couldn't do anything except watch her boyfriend get beaten about a block away from the 7-Eleven while one of the suspects kept screaming, "You want to threaten my mom."
"His brain has sustained too much damage and we were told he will be a vegetable for the rest of his days," she wrote on Facebook. "I just wish his death was at the very least for a good reason ... But because he got into a stupid argument with a 711 clerk he deserved to die?! ... Senseless ... Selfish ... It just doesn't feel real ... Can I please wake from this nightmare now, please?!"
When police questioned the family, they said the father initially tried to prevent his son from getting in trouble.
"Fagaima immediately stated, 'I did it and none of my kids did it,'" read the report.
One man said he knew the victim from the streets but didn't want to be identified. He said Witkowski would sometimes "run his mouth," but he didn't deserve to be killed.
"Sean didn't know what he was getting into," he said. "(Makuakane) was so huge dude, and there was no way (Sean) stood a chance if there was two of them ... He don't look 18 dude. He looks like he's as old as King Kong -- because he's big! I wouldn't mess with him."
Police said Makuakane is 6-foot-4 tall and weighed approximately 405 pounds.
CNN and Adam Herbets contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.