LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A valley family said they’ve living a nightmare since the man responsible for aiding in the murder of their loved one could be released before the holidays.
Tammy Meyers was shot and killed by a volley of bullets outside her Las Vegas home in Feb. 2015.
The mother of four left behind her children and husband, Robert Meyers.
“I’m different from my wife,” Meyers said. “My wife wouldn’t hold hatred in her heart like I do now.”
Every step of the way, Meyers showed up for each hearing to make sure the men responsible for his wife’s murder went to jail.
That is why Thursday was no different. Meyers made it his priority to be at the parole hearing for one of the two men convicted, Derrick Andrews.
“I was with her for 25 years,” Meyers said. “My wife was chased home, she got out of her car and got shot in her head.”
Tammy Meyers was killed in what was originally investigated as a road rage incident. Later, it was revealed that the suspects knew Tammy. Her killer, Erich Nowsch, confessed to shooting her from inside a car driven by Andrews.
“Even though he didn’t pull the trigger ... He was a part of the trigger. He was the fuel, that fired the wheels to make this happen.”
During the parole hearing, Andrews took the time to explain to the parole board how he’s used his time in incarceration to better himself through victim impact and re-entry classes. He also apologized to the Meyers’ family.
“There is not a night or day that I don’t think about her,” Andrews said. “I’ve even said in prayers at night, ‘Please forgive me Tammy Meyers.’”
Andrews' remorse didn’t sit well with Robert. He said he believes it wasn’t genuine and that Andrews should not be released.
“What he said in the parole hearing really disturbed me,” Meyers said. “When he said he was a mentor of this killer. If all this killer was—was a known drug dealer and a thug, what was he mentoring him in? It scares me.”
The parole board has two to three weeks to make a decision, but Andrews' lawyer was hopeful, calling him one of the best examples of someone who has used his time to better himself.
