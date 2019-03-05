LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Community members found a stolen trailer holding a replica passenger train Tuesday night.
A Las Vegas family said after a FOX5 report, viewers called police saying they saw the trailer on Wayne Street near Desert Inn Road, less than two miles from where it was stolen.
They had offered a reward to anyone who helped them find the train. Curt Schelin said the train inside was fully intact.
Jupiter Express Railroad conductor Daryl Schelin said someone in a white Chevy truck with black custom rims hooked up to the white trailer and took off with the train inside. It was parked on the street, near Flamingo and Pecos roads. A Ring security camera caught the theft on video, but the driver and license plates weren't visible.
"We had an event over the weekend for a Pahrump festival." "We discovered when coming home that someone absconded with the train and the trailer and it was a sinking feeling," Schelin said.
It's one of three trains the company uses. One train offers rides full-time at the Boulevard Mall, while the other two get rented out for birthday parties and festivals, Schelin said.
Although the train has much monetary value, Schelin said he was more disappointed because of all the time and work his family put in to design it and get the correct parts to replicate the Jupiter train from 1869.
He said he was most concerned about the possibility of having to cancel future bookings.
"We’re really hampered without that train, with parties and festivals upcoming." "To think that we can’t fulfill those needs is just heartbreaking. We love these kids. We have so many wonderful experiences with families that come to see us every place we go," Schelin, the grandfather of 24 said.
"It’s a family business. We love what we do, our heart and soul is in it and in the families of Las Vegas. We put everything we have into making this operation a family-friendly deal for everyone in town. For someone to steal that from us, is just heartbreaking."
Schelin said a white Chevy Tahoe accompanied the truck that took off with the trailer.
