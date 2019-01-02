LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new federal law requires hospitals to post standard prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.
“Our hospital members have been diligently preparing for these new requirements to help the patient better understand their share of costs,” Nevada Hospital Association director of communications and administration Amy Shogren said.
The law went into effect Jan. 1, but could have helped Las Vegas resident Margaret Burkett a year-and-a-half ago.
“If we had the opportunity to see what the charges were we could have [went to] a different hospital,” Burkett said.
Burkett’s husband of 42 years, Dennis, had a blocked artery around his heart. He underwent an expensive procedure to fix the problem.
“He had one of the major vessels down the front of his heart that was blocked and wound up getting three stents,” Burkett said.
The bill was nearly $250,000.
“His insurance took care of all but his deductible plus thirty percent of the bill,” Burkett said. “I guess that’s what credit card are for.”
FOX5 tested out University Medical Center’s list. To easily find a price, patients need the code for a procedure, usually provided by a doctor.
Sunrise Hospital showed a similar chart.
Shogren told FOX5 prices vary because each medical case is different. Factors including insurance, a patient’s condition, and professional fees all play a role in a patient’s total bill.
Standard rates do not reflect what government programs pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.