LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The parents of a teen killed in a crash, forgave the driver of the other car. On the morning of Friday, May 17, 18-year-old Mikey Sigler had picked up his cap and gown for graduation. He hopped on his motorcycle to go to a friend’s house and that’s when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle near Buffalo and Lake Mead, Sigler's family said.
The teen driver of the same age and the passenger were ok, but Sigler was declared brain dead.
“I just began to meditate,” said Sigler’s mother Courtney Kaplan. “Just trying so hard to connect [with Mikey] and he said, ‘I have to go. I'm a little scared but I have to go.’"
Kaplan said that was the moment she knew her son had passed.
His family took him off life support and his organs were donated. Sigler had updated his organ donor status just months before with his motorcycle license.
The Sigler family said they were able to forgive the other driver because of their faith.
"I have nothing but love in my heart for you,” said Mikey Sigler’s father, Charles Sigler, to the driver sitting at his kitchen table. “There is no ill will."
"What I cannot let you do is let you give up,” said Kaplan to the driver. “I cannot have you lose your life and my son. Don't give up."
Mikey would’ve graduated with his classmates on May 25. Instead his parents will receive his diploma on Mikey’s behalf.
"We're here like this with you because of Michael,” said Charles Sigler. “Because we plan to live the rest of our lives to honor him. And to be as good and as beautiful as he was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.